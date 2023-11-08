Life Listens: New music from Jung Kook, The Beatles, Duran Duran, Jolin Tsai and Blush

In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Chart Champ: Jung Kook – Golden

K-pop boy band BTS’ Jung Kook is certainly following in the record-smashing footsteps of his bandmates.

The 26-year-old superstar finally dropped his solo album Golden last Friday after much fanfare and anticipation, scaling South Korea’s Hanteo charts by selling 2.15 million copies on its first day. This is the first album by a solo artiste to sell two million copies in a day.

The record for the highest-selling album in one day was previously held by BTS’ V, whose debut EP Layover sold 1.67 million copies on its first day.

Jung Kook also notched up other achievements along the way. Seven, a single he released in July that is part of the 11-track Golden, is now certified platinum in the United States by the Recording Industry Association of America after having sold more than a million units.