Veteran singer Tom Jones, 83, to perform in Singapore in March

SINGAPORE - Welsh singing icon Tom Jones will be back in Singapore to perform at The Theatre at Mediacorp on March 10, 2024.

Tickets are from $108, and pre-sales will kick off on Nov 15 while general sales start on Nov 16.

The show is part of his Ages & Stages Tour, which includes other Asian cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Taipei and Bangkok.

The 83-year-old has performed several times in Singapore, including a concert at The Star Theatre in 2016.

In 2010, he had to cut short his gig at Resorts World Sentosa after he fell ill. A rescheduled concert was later cancelled.

The singer famous for his booming voice and sex symbol status first made his name in the 1960s with a string of hits including It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussycat?, Delilah and Green, Green Grass of Home.

He has sold more than 100 million albums and has won numerous Grammys, Brit Awards and other music honours.

In 2021, he released his latest and 41st album, Surrounded By Time. He is also a celebrity coach on the reality television series The Voice UK (2012 to present).

Book it/ Tom Jones: Ages & Stages Tour in Singapore

Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue

When: March 10, 8pm

Admission: From $108 to $318 via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588), and at SingPost outlets. The Live Nation pre-sale starts on Nov 15, 12pm to 11.59pm, via livenation.sg. General sales start on Nov 16 at 12pm.