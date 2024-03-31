Concert review: Three love lessons from Fish Leong’s 20th anniversary concert

Fish Leong When We Talk About Love World Tour – Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium

March 30

Since Fish Leong released her debut album Grown Up Overnight in 1999, the Malaysian ballad queen has taken listeners on a journey through the ins and outs of love, traversing its exhilarating highs and devastating lows.

Known for her emotive, soothing voice, the 45-year-old singer has plenty of experience in that regard. She was married to Taiwanese businessman Tony Chao from 2010 to 2019, and in a relationship with Taiwanese entrepreneur Darwin Lin for a few months in 2020 and 2021.

When it comes to negotiating differences as a couple and picking oneself up after a failed relationship, she knows what she is singing about.

Her March 30 show, her first here on a four-sided stage, comes after her divorce from Mr Chao, with whom she has a nine-year-old son. Apart from familiar hits such as Love Song (2009) and Wings Of Love (2004), she also reminded the 8,500-strong audience not to give up on love even in the face of difficulties.

Here are three love lessons from her 165-minute 20th anniversary show, which featured 27 songs and five outfits.

1. Love takes courage, but is also full of joy

A genuine connection does not fall from the sky. It takes guts to confess one’s feelings and risk rejection.

As Leong sings in Courage (2000), one of her most famous songs: “We all need courage to believe that we will be together.” Being able to commit to someone takes inner strength and fortitude.