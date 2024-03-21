Music Picks: Concerts by FT Island, The Rare Occasions, Suffocation and more

2024 FT Island Live Hey Day In Singapore
South Korean rock band FT Island will be back to play their first Singapore concert in seven years.
Best known for hits such as Love Sick (2007), Severely (2012) and I Wish (2012), the show is part of their Hey Day Asia tour, which includes stops in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Macau and Taipei.
The band – comprising singer Lee Hong-gi, drummer Choi Min-hwan and bassist Lee Jae-jin – released their latest EP, Sage, in September.
Formed in 2007, they last performed a sold-out show here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2017.
Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: March 22, 8pm
Admission: $68 to $228 via Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Sunday Metal Service II – Suffocation x Gatecreeper x Doldrey
American band Suffocation are known as one of the standard-bears of extreme metal, with intricate songcraft and style that have given rise to other bands and genres that came after them.
Formed in New York in 1988, their debut album Effigy Of The Forgotten (1991) is recognised as being influential on the technical death metal and slam death metal sub-genres. They released their ninth album, Hymns From The Apocrypha, in November 2023.
The concert also features a relatively newer band, Gatecreeper, formed in Arizona in 2013. The metal quintet released their debut album Sonoran Depravation in 2016 and will drop their third full-length album, Dark Superstition, in May.
Singapore band Doldrey, an outfit whose music is an amalgam of genres such as death metal and punk, are also part of the line-up. The quartet’s debut album, Celestial Deconstruction, was released by American label Iron Lung Records in 2022.
Where: 05-01/02 GR.ID, 1 Selegie Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: March 31, 6pm
Admission: $108 from sg.bookmyshow.com/e/Metal666, $118 at the door
The Rare Occasions
American band The Rare Occasions are best known for Notions, the catchy indie rock song released in 2016 that went viral on TikTok a few years later in 2021.
Made up of singer-guitarist Brian McLaughlin, bassist Jeremy Cohen and drummer Luke Imbusch, the Los Angeles-based band had their start in 2012 and released several EPs before putting out their debut album, Into the Shallows, in 2018.
The trio released their second and most recent album, Big Whoop, in 2021, and an EP, Attaboy, in 2022. Their concert is part of the Esplanade’s Mosaic Music Series, which also includes a performance by American jazz singer Diana Krall at the Esplanade Concert Hall on May 6.
Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: March 28, 7.30pm
Admission: $75 via Sistic