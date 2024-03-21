Music Picks: Concerts by FT Island, The Rare Occasions, Suffocation and more

2024 FT Island Live Hey Day In Singapore

South Korean rock band FT Island will be back to play their first Singapore concert in seven years.

Best known for hits such as Love Sick (2007), Severely (2012) and I Wish (2012), the show is part of their Hey Day Asia tour, which includes stops in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Macau and Taipei.

The band – comprising singer Lee Hong-gi, drummer Choi Min-hwan and bassist Lee Jae-jin – released their latest EP, Sage, in September.

Formed in 2007, they last performed a sold-out show here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2017.

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: March 22, 8pm

Admission: $68 to $228 via Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Sunday Metal Service II – Suffocation x Gatecreeper x Doldrey