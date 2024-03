SINGAPORE – The recent string of sold-out shows from big names such as Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran whetted Singapore concertgoers’ appetites for more, with Bruno Mars, IU and Itzy set to follow suit in April.

Who else is likely to add buzz to Singapore’s red-hot concert scene? The Straits Times gazes into its crystal ball to predict whether these 10 artistes will light up the country’s stages in the next year.