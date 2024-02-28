Many happy returns: For animation, it’s a year of comebacks in 2024 for familiar faces

SINGAPORE – The worst of the pandemic may be over, but another fever has a grip on animation studios: sequels.

In 2024, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, Walt Disney Pictures and more are banking on familiarity to sell tickets – Gru, Po and Moana from the Despicable Me, Kung Fu Panda and Moana franchises respectively will be making a comeback.

With box-office revenues dented by the pandemic, the big boys are choosing to play it safe.

For example, Walt Disney Pictures will take the first step in franchise creation by releasing two second chapters: Inside Out 2 (from Disney subsidiary Pixar) and Moana 2.

Universal Pictures has given the Kung Fu Panda and Despicable Me franchises fourth chapters, while Sonic The Hedgehog gets a third and Transformers One is the animated prequel based on the live-action film series (2007 to 2023).

But the distributor is also releasing original material in the magical adventure IF, which stands for Imaginary Friends, about a girl with the power to see everyone’s make-believe buddies.

Because launching originals is less risky for streaming services, companies such as Netflix are leading the charge.