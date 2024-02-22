Film Picks: Nai Nai And Wai Po, May December and The Forbidden Play

Nai Nai And Wai Po (PG)

16 minutes, now streaming on Disney+

4 stars

Sean Wang’s grandmothers are going to the Oscars. The Taiwanese-American film-maker’s project, shot in his San Francisco home during the pandemic, is a Best Documentary Short Film nominee at this year’s Academy Awards.

Recently added to Disney+, the film is a look at Chang Li Hua, who was 83 at the time of filming and is now 86. She is known in her family as Wai Po (maternal grandmother in Chinese). Her constant companion is Yi Yan Fuei, 94 at the time of filming, now 97. She goes by Nai Nai, which means paternal grandmother.

Wang’s camera records the grandmothers in their daily routine – waking up in their shared bed, doing stretches, gardening and cleaning. He has them talking about each other and their lives, some of it spent during the war, with the hardships that followed. Their affection for each other stands out, along with their unshakeable good humour.

The two women speak with almost no filter about the things that keep them going (“I feel 100 years old. As long as I have the newspaper, I can live,” says Nai Nai) and the biological insults of old age (“We sleep together, so we can take care of one another. But Nai Nai farts in her sleep a lot,” says Wai Po).