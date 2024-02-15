Film picks: The Movie Emperor, Orion And The Dark and The Worst Person In The World

The Movie Emperor (PG13)

127 minutes, now showing

4 stars

In this satirical comedy, Hong Kong star Lau Wai-chi (Andy Lau) is going through a crisis of confidence.

Losing the Best Actor prize at the Hong Kong Film Awards to a rival has shaken him so much that he resorts to a sure-fire awards-bait strategy. He will star in a Chinese art-house movie, the sort that Western film festival juries love. The glamorous actor will take on the role of a noble but penniless pig farmer.

Chinese director Ning Hao, who also plays the movie director given the job of making the urbane Wai-chi look like a proper farmer, never steps on a joke nor oversells punchlines.

His wide frames give plenty of space for the sense of absurdity to grow.

Lau’s character, the spoilt actor slumming it in rural China to soak up authentic peasant vibes, lands himself in one cringe-making moment after another. In Lau’s expert hands, Wai-chi’s discomfort is sweatily palpable.

The Movie Emperor is a funny, good-natured takedown of celebrity culture and other ills of modern China, and does its job without calling attention to itself about how clever it is.

The Worst Person In The World (R21)

