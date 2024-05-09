Mandopop queen A-mei back in Singapore for July concert, her only stop in South-east Asia

SINGAPORE – Fret not if you missed out on catching A-mei live in Singapore in 2023.

The Taiwanese pop diva will be back in town with the Singapore leg of her ASMeiR Max 2024 World Tour, to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 27.

Tickets from $148 to $328 will be available via Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg/events/asmeirmax0724). The general sale begins on May 15 at 11am, while UOB credit and debit card members enjoy exclusive priority pre-sale access from May 13, 11am, to May 14, 11pm.

Singapore will be the only stop in the South-east Asia portion of her tour. The 51-year-old singer will also enchant audiences in Nanjing and Shaanxi in China in May, followed by Tianjin and Suzhou in June.

Known for hit songs such as Sisters (1996), Bad Boy (1997) and Listen To The Sea (1997), A-mei last performed here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 7 and 8 in 2023.

On her first night, the Mandopop queen paid tribute to late Hong Kong-American singer Coco Lee, who died at age 48 on July 5, 2023, by performing an emotional cover of Lee’s song I’m Still Your Lover (1994).

