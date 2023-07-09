Concert review: Mandopop queen A-mei covers song by late Coco Lee in moving tribute

Many were devastated by the death of Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee at the age of 48 last Wednesday, and so was A-mei.

She gave a soulful, piano-accompanied rendition of the mournful song Tristesse, which captures the shock and sorrow of a loved one’s unexpected passing.

When it ended, she took a moment to compose herself and said: “From the beginning of the show, I kept telling myself to keep my emotions under control.”

She continued: “For the next song, I would like to sing it for someone to listen.”

She proceeded to perform an emotional cover of I’m Still Your Lover (1994) – this time without instrumental accompaniment – which is the opening track of Lee’s first Mandarin album Love From Now On (1994).

The moving 55-second segment – which saw her tearing up – was a fitting tribute to one of A-mei’s friends. In 2017, during an awards show, Lee revealed that the two had known each other for a long time, and publicly invited A-mei to be a special guest on her CoCo Lee 18 World Tour that year.

After A-mei finished the song, she encouraged the audiences: “We all have to be all right, okay?”

2. High-octane rock bangers

A-mei took a risk by opening her show with the dramatic A Bloody Love Story (2015), but this served to rev the energy level up right off the bat. And at that level the fervour would stay, with the crowd eating out of her hand.

The show’s first portion seemed like a nod to A-mei’s macabre alter-ego Amit, a scary but mesmerising persona.

When she belted the high note in the bridge of When I Think Of You Secretly (1999), it prompted audience members to get on their feet, where they stood for most of the night’s rock segments.

Many numbers, such as Please Don’t Talk Nonsense (2006), featured electrifying violin solos and heavy drum beats – the headbanging rock anthem What D’ya Want? (2015) even elicited a beast-like growl from the star herself.

The hellish red lights and nightmarish backdrops of skeletons and tongue-wagging demons infused the show with a darker, more menacing tone, but also brought a sense of intrigue and captivating danger.

It was a move not many divas would dare attempt.

3. Booty-shaking dance hits