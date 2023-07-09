Concert review: Mandopop queen A-mei covers song by late Coco Lee in moving tribute

ASMeiR 2023 World Tour – Singapore
Singapore Indoor Stadium
Friday
At long last, A-mei was back in town.
The 50-year-old Taiwanese diva has been a regular in Singapore’s concert scene, having staged many solo concerts from 1998 to 2017.
But after being away for four years – she last performed here at a 2019 Chinese New Year live showcase with her niece Anna and Taiwanese singer Eve Ai – absence made the heart grow fonder.
Her current ASMeiR 2023 World Tour, which stopped here on Friday and Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, offered fans an electrifying night of hit songs and state-of-the-art visuals to make up for all that lost time.
No matter that her last album was released in 2017. Her nearly-three-hour gig felt like a long-awaited get-together of old friends.
About 7,500 fans were in attendance, including Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun and music director Goh Kheng Long and Taiwanese singer Sam Lee.
They all came to see the Queen of Mandopop, who still reigned with her larger-than-life presence and warm, sonorous voice, capable of conveying emotions big and small.
Here are three highlights from the show.
1. A special dedication
Many were devastated by the death of Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee at the age of 48 last Wednesday, and so was A-mei.
She gave a soulful, piano-accompanied rendition of the mournful song Tristesse, which captures the shock and sorrow of a loved one’s unexpected passing.
When it ended, she took a moment to compose herself and said: “From the beginning of the show, I kept telling myself to keep my emotions under control.”
She continued: “For the next song, I would like to sing it for someone to listen.”
She proceeded to perform an emotional cover of I’m Still Your Lover (1994) – this time without instrumental accompaniment – which is the opening track of Lee’s first Mandarin album Love From Now On (1994).
The moving 55-second segment – which saw her tearing up – was a fitting tribute to one of A-mei’s friends. In 2017, during an awards show, Lee revealed that the two had known each other for a long time, and publicly invited A-mei to be a special guest on her CoCo Lee 18 World Tour that year.
After A-mei finished the song, she encouraged the audiences: “We all have to be all right, okay?”
2. High-octane rock bangers
A-mei took a risk by opening her show with the dramatic A Bloody Love Story (2015), but this served to rev the energy level up right off the bat. And at that level the fervour would stay, with the crowd eating out of her hand.
The show’s first portion seemed like a nod to A-mei’s macabre alter-ego Amit, a scary but mesmerising persona.
When she belted the high note in the bridge of When I Think Of You Secretly (1999), it prompted audience members to get on their feet, where they stood for most of the night’s rock segments.
Many numbers, such as Please Don’t Talk Nonsense (2006), featured electrifying violin solos and heavy drum beats – the headbanging rock anthem What D’ya Want? (2015) even elicited a beast-like growl from the star herself.
The hellish red lights and nightmarish backdrops of skeletons and tongue-wagging demons infused the show with a darker, more menacing tone, but also brought a sense of intrigue and captivating danger.
It was a move not many divas would dare attempt.
3. Booty-shaking dance hits
A-mei certainly knew how to end her comeback gig on a high, saving her wildest dance tracks for last.
Although there were no backup dancers and she did minimal dancing herself, the catchiness of her tunes like Bad Boy (1997) and Yes Or No (2002) was enough to get the audience grooving along.
When the craziest of party tracks, Three Days And Three Nights (1999), came on, nobody could stay seated when the chorus hit.
The lively atmosphere was amped up by her five fun-loving backup singers, who boogied along and at times functioned as her posse.
A pandemic might have kept A-mei away, but the pent-up energy of her fans was not to be denied.
Judging from the explosive highs of Friday’s show, it was high time for all involved to finally let loose.