Touring with A-mei: Upcoming concerts are homecoming shows for her Singaporean musicians

SINGAPORE – When Taiwanese pop diva A-mei performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday and Saturday, the sold-out concerts will also be homecoming shows for some of her band members.

That is because most of the musicians – including drummer Teo Jia Rong, 31; bassist Shaun Seow, 42; and guitarist Simon Lai, 38 – are Singaporeans.

The group, who have performed with A-mei since her ASMeiR World Tour kicked off in April 2022, was assembled by the 50-year-old singer’s long-time Singaporean music director Martin Tang, 64.

The current line-up is the “third generation” of Singapore musicians who have backed A-mei, says Tang, who has worked with her since the beginning of her music career in the 1990s.

Tang is also known as a composer who has won three accolades at Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards. He has worked with other Mandopop stars such as Hong Kong Heavenly King Jacky Cheung.

The rest of the Singaporeans in the line-up are keyboardists Jordan Wei, 40, and Goh Sikai, 31; as well as programmer Evan Low, 34, who was recently replaced by programmer Gary Leo. The band also include musicians of other nationalities, such as Brazilian guitarist Lari Basilio.