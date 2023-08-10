Malaysian singer Masya Masyitah addresses tudung-removing controversy

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian singer Masya Masyitah, who recently divided public opinion after posting photos of herself without a tudung, has broken her silence on the matter.

In a recent Instagram live stream, Masya said it was her choice to remove her tudung and that no one forced her to do so.

The 23-year-old celebrity told netizens to stop blaming her parents for her actions.

“If you want to be mad at someone, be mad at me. Don’t blame my parents or say my mum was the one who encouraged me to remove my tudung.

“I did this on my own, so I will take responsibility,” said the Kedah-born singer of the hit Halimunan.

During the live stream, Masya addressed the criticisms, saying that most of those comments came from people who were waiting to see celebrities mess up.

She added that she wanted to live freely.

“I don’t want to be an artiste or be part of the world of glamour anymore. I just want to be an ordinary person.

“I have received so many job offers, but I rejected them. I just want to rest,” she said, adding that she plans to be a businesswoman.

On July 30, Masya – who usually shares photos of herself wearing a tudung – posted several pictures of herself without one.

In them, she was seen wearing a pastel-pink outfit with matching pink hair, inspired by the Barbie (2023) movie.