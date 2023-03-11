‘Unsuitably dressed’ Malaysian woman denied entry into government agency

IPOH - Another case of “inappropriate dressing” has occurred at a government building in Perak, this time with a woman being barred from entering the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) office.

The woman, whose dress length was slightly above her knees, was denied entry into the building on Friday by a staff member who informed her that her attire failed to comply with the agency’s dress code.

In a video she posted, the woman could be heard asking the male staff member which part of her attire was not presentable.

The man then continued to say that he could not let her go to the offices on the upper floors as her dressing did not follow the guidelines.

He also said he was aware that he was being filmed but had no issue with it.

When contacted later, the woman identified herself as Khor Hooi Chin, 41, from Pantai Remis, a coastal town in Manjung district about one-and-a-half hours’ drive from Perak’s capital Ipoh.

Ms Khor said she was at the SSM building at 11am but was stopped by a guard from entering.

The seafood supplier said she then asked to speak to a staff member, who came to tell her that she was not dressed according to the rules.

“I then had to leave the premises and go to a mall to buy a longer skirt to wear with my original dress. After doing all that, I had to wait until 2.45pm for the office to reopen,” she said.

Ms Khor maintained that there was nothing sexy about her outfit, which was officewear.

“This is not the first time such a case is happening. We hear of it all the time, but nothing is done.

“In my case, I travelled from far away and wasted the entire day before getting my work done,” said a frustrated Ms Khor.

Attempts to get comment from State Entrepreneur Development Committee member Salbiah Mohamed were futile. SSM falls under her portfolio.