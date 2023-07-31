Singer Masya Masyitah divides netizens with photos of her without a tudung

Masya Masyitah, who usually shares photos of herself in a tudung, posted several snaps of herself without one on Sunday.
KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian singer Masya Masyitah has divided public opinion with her latest photos on social media.

The 23-year-old, who usually shares photos of herself in a tudung, posted several snaps of herself without one on Sunday.

Inspired by the movie Barbie, she was seen in the photos wearing an all-pink outfit with matching pink hair and make-up as she posed with a pink car.

No stranger to criticism in the past, she wrote in English: “Your mind has to be stronger than your feelings.”

Some castigated her for not wearing a tudung and threatened to unfollow her on Instagram, while others said she looked good.

According to Malaysian media, the number of followers on her Instagram increased from 775,000 on Sunday to 796,000 on Monday afternoon.

Masya, winner of the second season of Malaysian singing contest Ceria Popstar in 2014, is best known for the track Halimunan (2018) and covering Mandarin songs on her YouTube channel.

She was previously criticised by some in July after she posted photos of herself playing badminton in a hoodie with her neck exposed.

Others took issue with the June photos of her in a Japanese-style school uniform, as the stockings were not fully covering her thighs.

