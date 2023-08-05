Love is a tall order for English TikToker in Singapore

SINGAPORE – On the hit American television series Sex And The City (1998 to 2004), Carrie Bradshaw documents her adventures dating in New York in a weekly column. In the present day, Ms Candice Gallagher sports a nameplate necklace just like the fictional Carrie and does something similar – make TikTok videos on dating in Singapore.

The 37-year-old, who does marketing for a fintech firm, says: “My friend told me I’m like the digital-era Carrie Bradshaw for Singapore. I was like, ‘I will take that, I love it.’”

The Briton relocated here for work four years ago and is on a mission to go through 10 dating apps in 10 weeks in the hopes of finding her perfect man. She is now on week five – her Coffee Meets Bagel week. Before this, she was on Hinge, Bumble and Tinder, and even tried connecting with men via LinkedIn.

All her thoughts, feelings and dates are recorded on her TikTok channel @candi.licious, where she has more than 40,000 followers.

“Dating apps have long been a very draining experience for me. But since I wasn’t dating anyone offline, I needed to get back online, and I wanted to find a way to make it enjoyable for me. I figured if I put a timeframe on each one and make content out of it, which gives me a lot of joy, it might be more enjoyable,” she says.

In the past month, she has met two men from the apps and gone on dates with another two she met through chance offline encounters. Her only physical requirement is height, which is quite literally a tall order. She stands at a statuesque 1.8m, so it is not always easy to find men towering over her.

She says: “I’ve dated men shorter than me, but it’s just not my preference.”

Ms Gallagher, who became active on TikTok in 2021 while she was serving hotel quarantine in Singapore, uploads videos almost daily and usually films herself while walking on the street. She keeps all her partners anonymous, but shares updates about how the dates went.