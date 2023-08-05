Japanese vlogger Ghib Ojisan catches PM Lee’s attention with Singapore heartland video

SINGAPORE – Upon hearing that this reporter has never tried the famous Blanco Court prawn mee, Japanese YouTuber Ghib Ojisan lets out: “Aiyo.”

In many ways, the 33-year-old is a true-blue Singaporean. He owns and lives in a Housing Board (HDB) flat, uses Singlish proficiently, is able to belt out the 2001 National Day song Where I Belong, and has explored more heartland neighbourhoods than the average Singaporean. He has even visited a local prison.

The full-time content creator, who makes popular videos documenting local life twice a week, moved here five years ago to be with his Singaporean wife, whom he declines to reveal more about. He has more than 265,000 subscribers on his channel.

He even caught the attention of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who shared on Facebook a recent video he had shot showcasing Ang Mo Kio in the style of popular Japanese travel show Japan Hour.

Ghib Ojisan, who has never revealed his full name and wants to be known only as Mr Ken, gushes: “It’s insane, right? To get recognised and shared by the PM – it’s definitely a big milestone.”

While he feels his wife is happier about it than he is, he says: “It was really cool, my viewers were happy and I definitely feel motivated to put out even better videos.”

Born in Osaka, Mr Ken was raised in the United States until high school, and definitely did not start his YouTube career thinking that he would be making videos about the Lion City.

After quitting his salaryman job in Japan in 2017, his grand plan was to travel the world with his guitar and busk on the streets of metropolitan cities playing music from Studio Ghibli films – which explains his YouTube name.

But then he passed through Singapore and met his wife while busking on the streets here. They connected over a Studio Ghibli number he was playing, went to a cafe afterwards and the rest is history.

“If I hadn’t met my wife, I probably would have stayed for a few days or weeks, then left and just never came back. But I did, and we discussed living together, and I thought it would be pretty cool to move to Singapore,” he says.