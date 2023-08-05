Taiwanese YouTuber supports local hawkers with food vlogs

SINGAPORE – It is a hot Monday afternoon and Ms Alison Wu snakes behind a bak kut teh signboard to reveal her favourite laksa stall.

George’s Katong Laksa at 307 Changi Road is the 33-year-old’s favourite spicy noodle dish in Singapore. And she has tried dozens of bowls.

The Taiwanese, who moved to Singapore 10 years ago for work, is better known as Ali Eats – a food YouTuber with more than 72,000 subscribers to her channel.

She tells The Straits Times in Mandarin over a bowl of piping hot laksa: “I mostly recommend local food because I like hawker food. It’s the most representative of a culture. Restaurants can be nice, but a lot of restaurants do fusion food – I don’t want fusion. I want the local dish in its most authentic form.”

She has top picks for almost every local cuisine – Dickson Nasi Lemak at Joo Chiat, kaya toast at YY Kafei Dian in Beach Road, putu mayam from Belinda’s Pancake in Ang Mo Kio and mee rebus from Rahim Muslim Food at Chong Boon Market.

Ms Wu, who works full time in the hospitality industry, started her YouTube account in 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when service jobs took a hit. “I wanted to give myself something to do, and my favourite thing has always been food, so I thought I should just do what I know best.”

She uploads videos weekly and films on days when she is free. Her gear is simple – a video camera or her phone, and sometimes a small tripod.

“Being a food vlogger means always finding somewhere new to introduce, and that isn’t always easy. I follow a lot of local food bloggers on Instagram and talk to foodie friends of mine to keep up to date on new places. I also just go around and discover hidden gems sometimes.”

On her Google Maps app, the tiny island of Singapore is dotted diligently with bookmarks of places she enjoyed visiting and others she plans to check out. Documenting Singapore food has gained her a strong local following – over 70 per cent of her viewers are from Singapore.