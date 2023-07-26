Life Listens: New music from NewJeans, Blur, Zayn, Honne and the Barbie movie soundtrack

In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Must-See MV: NewJeans – Cool With You

Is that Tony Leung in a K-pop music video? Why yes it is.

The popular rookie five-piece girl group NewJeans snagged the Hong Kong screen legend for a 30-second cameo in their Cool With You music video, which also stars South Korean model-actress and Squid Game (2021) breakout star Jung Ho-yeon.

The surprise appearance sparked a frenzy among K-pop and film lovers, causing Leung’s name to trend on Weibo and Twitter when the video was released on July 19.

There are two MVs for Cool With You, Side A and Side B, and both were filmed in Barcelona, Spain. When watched chronologically, they form a complete story. The plot is a re-imagination of the Greek myth of cupid Eros, the son of the goddess of beauty, Aphrodite. Eros fell in love with a female human named Psyche against his mother’s wishes.

In the video, Eros (Jung) – who is invisible to humans – goes around making people fall in love, but seems sad and bored. Things change when she meets Psyche (Micol Vela) and falls in love with him.

Against the falsetto vocals of NewJeans on garage rhythms, the couple embark on a picturesque romance, going through the four seasons together.