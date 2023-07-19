Life Listens: New music from Jungkook and Billie Eilish, DJ KoFlow on Music Lab podcast

In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Must-see MV: Jungkook (featuring Latto) – Seven

One of the most hotly anticipated K-pop release of 2023 has dropped – and trust a BTS boy to bring the fire to it.

The septet’s youngest member Jungkook’s catchy new track Seven, an English number featuring American rapper Latto, became the first K-pop solo song to top Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global Chart after its release last Friday, with close to 16 million streams.

Seven comes with an eye-catching music video that stars Jungkook and popular South Korean actress Han So-hee, best known for playing the sultry mistress in infidelity drama The World Of The Married (2020).

The video starts with an argument in a restaurant between the two, who play an estranged couple. It is rare to see a K-pop superstar like Jungkook get rejected but, throughout the song, that is what happens as he follows Han, seemingly trying to seek her forgiveness.