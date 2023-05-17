Life Listens: New music from (G)I-dle, Ed Sheeran, Overmono, Princess Ai, Shye

The new music videos of the K-pop girl group have to be watched together.

The quintet’s EP I Feel, released on Monday, is fronted by the tracks Allergy and Queencard, and both music videos not only form a cohesive story, but also pay homage to cult-classic teen movies.

First is Allergy, a light punk song which describes someone being “allergic” to her own reflection in the mirror. It spoofs the playful pink aesthetic of the beloved high school comedy Mean Girls (2004). In it, member Soyeon plays an insecure character who thinks of herself as ugly and uncool compared with the wealthy, beautiful girls she sees on social media.

What Soyeon does not realise is that these girls – played by other members of the group – suffer from their own anxieties behind their perfect facades. The video ends on a cliffhanger as she heads to a clinic and prepares for plastic surgery.

Queencard picks up immediately after Allergy. Soyeon seemingly goes under anaesthesia and begins to dream about being popular and pretty like fellow member Minnie.

With a much more empowering message about feeling confident in your own body, the video shows (G)I-dle dancing and declaring themselves as the “queencard“ – slang referring to popular girls in school. At one point, the members have a dance battle in a nightclub, in a sequence clearly inspired by a similar one from White Chicks (2004).