Life Listens: New music from (G)I-dle, Ed Sheeran, Overmono, Princess Ai, Shye

In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.
Must-see MV: (G)I-dle – Allergy and Queencard
The new music videos of the K-pop girl group have to be watched together.
The quintet’s EP I Feel, released on Monday, is fronted by the tracks Allergy and Queencard, and both music videos not only form a cohesive story, but also pay homage to cult-classic teen movies.
First is Allergy, a light punk song which describes someone being “allergic” to her own reflection in the mirror. It spoofs the playful pink aesthetic of the beloved high school comedy Mean Girls (2004). In it, member Soyeon plays an insecure character who thinks of herself as ugly and uncool compared with the wealthy, beautiful girls she sees on social media.
What Soyeon does not realise is that these girls – played by other members of the group – suffer from their own anxieties behind their perfect facades. The video ends on a cliffhanger as she heads to a clinic and prepares for plastic surgery.
Queencard picks up immediately after Allergy. Soyeon seemingly goes under anaesthesia and begins to dream about being popular and pretty like fellow member Minnie.
With a much more empowering message about feeling confident in your own body, the video shows (G)I-dle dancing and declaring themselves as the “queencard“ – slang referring to popular girls in school. At one point, the members have a dance battle in a nightclub, in a sequence clearly inspired by a similar one from White Chicks (2004).
This inspires Soyeon to wake up and reject plastic surgery, choosing instead to love herself for who she is. - Jan Lee
Ace Album: Overmono - Good Lies
There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Welsh duo Overmono in the electronic dance music scene of late. With debut album Good Lies, they live up to the hype.
The collection of songs is their most accessible yet, with tunes that work as well in raves as they do on mainstream playlists.
While still rooted in genres such as UK garage and techno, Good Lies’ joyful songs gun for the big leagues.
Overmono amp up the pop elements, focusing on the melodies and hooks of chopped-up vocal samples culled from acts such as British singer-songwriter Tirzah on the energetic Is Us and British rapper Slowthai on Calling Out.
On album opener Feelings Plain, the duo – comprising brothers Tom and Ed Russell – take a leaf from 13th-century church music by layering vocals from Algeria-born, Britain-based R&B singer Miraa May’s 2021 song In My Feelings.
Named Best Live Act at the DJ Mag Best of British Awards in 2021, Overmono have also won over audiences at major festivals such as 2022’s Glastonbury and 2023’s Coachella. - Eddino Abdul Hadi
Chart Champ: Ed Sheeran – - (Subtract)
English pop star Ed Sheeran’s new album - (Subtract) might have been a pensive, downcast affair, but that did not stop it from predictably conquering the charts.
It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s album sales charts, his fifth album to do so.
On the Billboard 200, which tracks not just sales but also streaming numbers, it is in second place, trailing American country star Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time.
In his home country, Sheeran’s chart run is, to borrow the title of his 2017 hit, Perfect. It went to No. 1 last week, which means that all of his albums, dating back to the 2011 debut + (Plus), have topped the British charts.
- (Subtract) is also the fastest-selling album in Britain in 2023, and is expected to stay at the top in coming weeks.
His 2017 album ÷ (Divide) was at No. 1 for 20 weeks, a personal record for Sheeran. It remains to be seen if the new offering will be able to duplicate or even surpass that feat.
- (Subtract) also topped the charts around the world, including countries like Australia, France and Germany. - Eddino Abdul Hadi
Singapore Scene: Shye – Flower
Home-grown singer, songwriter and producer Shye is set to increase her presence outside of Singapore.
The 20-year-old is a contestant on a new reality music contest in China, Qing Nian Pai Ji Hua, the title of which loosely translates to “Youth Group Project”. The show is airing on streaming platform MangoTV and television station Hunan Television.
In March, Shye performed in Austin, Texas, in the United States alongside other Asian musicians in a concert that was part of the annual South By Southwest festival. The show was organised by South Korean group Balming Tiger and Asian-American entertainment company Jaded.
She has a new single, too. Flower showcases a different side to her, eschewing the polished electronic pop of her past discography for a heavier, grunge-inspired sound.
Still, the tune about unrequited love retains her knack for fetching, bittersweet melodies and is worthy of repeated listens. - Eddino Abdul Hadi
Stream This Song: Princess Ai – Marguerite
It is not often a Mandopop number draws inspiration from a Western artiste, but Taiwanese singer Princess Ai’s latest single Marguerite is one of them.
The rock song is inspired by the late French novelist Marguerite Duras, who famously penned the autobiographical novel The Lover (1984) and wrote about a deep, all-consuming love, which forms the backbone of this track.
Composed by Taiwanese songwriter Liao Wen-chiang, Marguerite expresses a longing for a bold, daring type of romance, almost straight out of a fairy tale.
Its lyrics, such as “don’t want your flawless performance, embrace the broken”, convey an acceptance of the object of one’s affections, warts and all. Another line, “don’t lie about your sobriety as long as you’re drunk”, advocates seizing the moment.
Such a devil-may-care attitude is freeing and intoxicating. Powered by a groovy electric guitar, this is the perfect song to dance to. - Benson Ang