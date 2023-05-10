Life Listens: New music from Ed Sheeran, Seventeen, Harry Styles, Joker Xue and Rene

In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Ace Album: Ed Sheeran – - (Subtract)

The year leading up to the release of Ed Sheeran’s – (Subtract) has not been kind to the English singer-songwriter.

His wife was diagnosed with cancer while she was pregnant, his best friend died of a heart attack and he was forced to defend his artistry in court in a copyright infringement lawsuit.

Listening to the album, his last to be named after a mathematical symbol, one cannot help but feel like it is a coping mechanism for an artiste whose life has gone through the wringer.

Yes, some lyrics can be exceedingly sentimental and on the nose, such as on Life Goes On. But you are convinced that Sheeran poured his truths into these tunes.

They can be uncomfortable to listen to – Salt Water, for example, contains graphic references to suicidal thoughts, something the pop star has admitted to battling.