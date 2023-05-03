Life Listens: New music from Taeyang, JJ Lin, Nick Jonas, Calvin Harris and Lady Kash

Ace Album: Taeyang – Down To Earth

Following his pre-release hit single Vibe in January, a collaboration with BTS’ Jimin, K-pop star Taeyang has unveiled his six-track EP. This is his first solo project since the 2017 album White Night.

The 34-year-old, a member of boy band BigBang, includes elements of trap, soul and R&B in his new material.

Aside from Vibe, the big number on the EP is no doubt the heavily promoted Shoong!, which features rap by Blackpink’s Lisa. It is a simple yet trendy mid-tempo R&B trap dance song elevated by the charisma of its performers.

While dance numbers are no stranger to Taeyang, his solo career has always been distinguished by his prowess as a balladeer. His 2014 number Eyes, Nose, Lips remains one of the most famous K-pop heartbreak ballads of all time.

In Down To Earth, Seed is the ballad outing. While nothing quite lives up to the raw heartbreak of Eyes, Nose, Lips – written by Taeyang during a brief separation from his now-wife, South Korean actress Min Hyo-rin – Seed is still a good showcase for how he effortlessly injects emotions into every offering.

That same ability shines once again in closing track Nightfall, featuring Korean-American rapper Bryan Chase, as Taeyang lets himself belt out the high notes on a powerful chorus and bridge.

For a change of pace, however, check out the romantic saxophone-backed Reason, which he sings with the cadence of someone sweet-talking a lover. – Jan Lee

