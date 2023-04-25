K-pop girl group Twice to hold Singapore concert on Sept 2

K-pop girl group Twice at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in California on March 1. PHOTO: REUTERS
Suzanne Sng
Updated
30 min ago
Published
43 min ago

SINGAPORE – K-pop girl group Twice will be returning to Singapore in September after four years as part of their Ready To Be world tour.

The nine-member outfit, which kicked off the tour in April with two shows in Seoul, announced more stops on their social media, including the Sept 2 gig at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ticketing details have not been announced.

Other added stops, all in September, include Bulacan in the Philippines, Bangkok, London, Paris and Berlin. They will also be performing in Australia, the United States, Canada and Japan in the coming months.

Twice, formed through reality survival singing show Sixteen in 2015, burst onto the K-pop scene with their hit song Cheer Up that same year.

Other chart-toppers by them include TT, Fancy and The Feels, and their dance choreography has often spawned viral memes.

More On This Topic
Concert review: K-pop group Red Velvet deliver, despite one member dropping out midway
Who loves 7-Eleven Slurpee? Five questions with K-pop boy band Treasure

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top