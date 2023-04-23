Concert review: K-pop group Red Velvet deliver, despite one member dropping out midway

Red Velvet 4th Concert: R To V

The Star Theatre

Last Friday

Fans who were at K-pop girl group Red Velvet’s last gig in Singapore in October 2018 might have felt a sense of deja vu at their recent show.

Both sold-out concerts were held at The Star Theatre. And uncannily enough, 26-year-old Joy dropped out of the performance midway. That left the remaining four members – Wendy, 29; Irene, 32; Seulgi, 29; and Yeri, 24 – to continue, just like the last time.

But the full-house crowd of more than 4,000 did not sense that anything was amiss with Joy.

She and her group mates came onstage promptly at 7.30pm in saccharine pink tutu-inspired outfits.

Their opening tracks Feel My Rhythm and Bamboleo, both chart-toppers from their 2022 album, set the tone for a memorable night for their fans, also known as ReVeluv.

The quintet, which debuted in 2014, pulled off more synchronised dance moves as they sang and rapped to catchy tunes from their earlier days, including Ice Cream Cake (2015), Red Flavour (2017) and Bad Boy (2018).

There were also sweet ballads such as Eyes Locked, Hands Locked (2019) and On A Ride (2022), which provided a balance to the pounding fast numbers.