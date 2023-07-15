Jacky Cheung, 62, does split during S’pore concert, says he will perform here again in his 70s

SINGAPORE - To prove that age is just a number, Hong Kong superstar Jacky Cheung - who turned 62 on Monday - performed a front split onstage on the first night of his series of 11 sold-out concerts in Singapore.
The 140-minute performance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday is part of the Heavenly King’s 60+ Concert Tour which kicked off in Macau in June, and will be staged here on selected nights until Aug 4. It will then travel to Kuala Lumpur, Wuhan and Guangzhou.
The singer said to his fans: “Age does not limit what you can do. If I want to do a concert, I just do it. And if I want to do a spilt, who says I cannot do it?”
And that is how he got into the position, to thunderous applause from the 8,000-strong crowd.
On turning 62, he shared: “I don’t feel old, but I am. It is a strange feeling.
“If I can hold a concert when I am 70, will you come and see it? Yes? Then let’s make a date that when I am 70-plus, let’s have another one.”
Cheung’s commitment came amid speculation from some quarters that his 60+ Concert Tour might be his last.
Some local fans at Friday’s concert noticed it was shorter than his A Classic Tour (2017 and 2018) and ½ Century Tour (2011) performances here, which each lasted about three hours.
Homemaker Ellayne Soh, 41, told The Straits Times: “The only aspect of the show I think can be improved is that it was too short. I don’t think I ask for anything more.”
IT manager Jackson Chan, 33, added: “I loved every part of the performance, except the duration. I felt the show was too short. A longer one would be nice.”
Before the concert, the show’s Singaporean music director Goh Kheng Long, 56, told ST in an interview that he heard similar complaints - directly or indirectly - from fans in Macau during the first few shows held in June.
He said: “Initially, I thought our friend (Cheung) is already 62 and is getting old. But no, he is still as fit as ever.”
Rather, Goh - who also played piano during the show - explained that the inclusion of a 53-piece orchestra which included strings, brass instruments and a harp affected the show’s duration.
“For performances involving regular bands, yes, I have done four-hour long shows before. But orchestras typically play only 1½ to 1¾ hours, because they play with gusto and all the emotions in their music.”
Performing can be exhausting for orchestra musicians, he added, as they have to listen to their instruments with one ear, and to other musicians with the other.
“So I feel this duration is perfect, because you know that within that time, Jacky can sing all out, and the orchestra can play all out.”
Asked if this might be Cheung’s last tour, Goh smiled and replied: “I don’t think so. He has said in his shows that so long as he can go on, he will go on until he is 70, 80-plus. He is super fit and in tip-top condition.”
Goh, who was also the music director of Cheung’s A Classic Tour, added: “Compared to his last tour, I almost cannot tell a difference in his delivery, performance and stamina.”
From his observation, Cheung is very focused on his job, and follows a highly controlled routine, which includes body stretches and vocal warm-ups, that helps him perform better.
“When he is on tour, he will not do anything that will affect the tour.”
All four back-up singers – Marcus Lee, David Tan, Cherelle Tan and Carmen Ang – are from Singapore, while several members of the band are also Singaporeans. In addition, Cheung’s orchestra features Singaporean flautist Rit Xu.
Goh said: “I have never worked on a world tour where all 53 musicians move together from city to city. To me, this is a huge surprise, both musically and logistically. And so far, the team spirit is burning bright.”
And fans’ passion for their idol has not waned either.
Mr Chan, who has been listening to Cheung’s songs since he was 20 and in April queued at a SingPost outlet from 6am to secure $388 seats for him and his wife, said Friday’s set was “magical and brilliant”.
“Who knows, maybe if Jacky’s tour goes to Hong Kong or Taiwan, we might fly there to catch the show again.”
Ms Soh, who has watched Cheung live three times previously, added: “Jacky Cheung’s concerts never disappoint. You can feel he really puts his heart and soul into his performance.”
One particular segment she enjoyed was how the God of Songs experimented with video projections during the song When The Sun Rises (2022), as well as with a montage of himself at different ages in Another Ten Years (2023).
Her husband Joe Wong, a 42-year-old project director, said: “He is just as good as before. I really love his classic Cantonese songs. We have already bought tickets to another one of his concerts in Kuala Lumpur in August, and we cannot wait.”