Jacky Cheung, 62, does split during S’pore concert, says he will perform here again in his 70s

SINGAPORE - To prove that age is just a number, Hong Kong superstar Jacky Cheung - who turned 62 on Monday - performed a front split onstage on the first night of his series of 11 sold-out concerts in Singapore.

The 140-minute performance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday is part of the Heavenly King’s 60+ Concert Tour which kicked off in Macau in June, and will be staged here on selected nights until Aug 4. It will then travel to Kuala Lumpur, Wuhan and Guangzhou.

The singer said to his fans: “Age does not limit what you can do. If I want to do a concert, I just do it. And if I want to do a spilt, who says I cannot do it?”

And that is how he got into the position, to thunderous applause from the 8,000-strong crowd.

On turning 62, he shared: “I don’t feel old, but I am. It is a strange feeling.

“If I can hold a concert when I am 70, will you come and see it? Yes? Then let’s make a date that when I am 70-plus, let’s have another one.”

Cheung’s commitment came amid speculation from some quarters that his 60+ Concert Tour might be his last.

Some local fans at Friday’s concert noticed it was shorter than his A Classic Tour (2017 and 2018) and ½ Century Tour (2011) performances here, which each lasted about three hours.

Homemaker Ellayne Soh, 41, told The Straits Times: “The only aspect of the show I think can be improved is that it was too short. I don’t think I ask for anything more.”

IT manager Jackson Chan, 33, added: “I loved every part of the performance, except the duration. I felt the show was too short. A longer one would be nice.”

Before the concert, the show’s Singaporean music director Goh Kheng Long, 56, told ST in an interview that he heard similar complaints - directly or indirectly - from fans in Macau during the first few shows held in June.

He said: “Initially, I thought our friend (Cheung) is already 62 and is getting old. But no, he is still as fit as ever.”

Rather, Goh - who also played piano during the show - explained that the inclusion of a 53-piece orchestra which included strings, brass instruments and a harp affected the show’s duration.

“For performances involving regular bands, yes, I have done four-hour long shows before. But orchestras typically play only 1½ to 1¾ hours, because they play with gusto and all the emotions in their music.”