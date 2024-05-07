Hummingbirds and hooves take over the red carpet at 2024 Met Gala

NEW YORK – From Bad Bunny’s Tudor-inspired hat and shoes resembling cloven hooves to the hummingbird perched delicately on Zendaya’s neck, the hosts set the tone at fashion’s biggest night: the annual Met Gala in New York, which took place on May 6.

Florals, animals and vintage couture abounded at the so-called Oscars of the East Coast, a mammoth fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

The extravaganza’s theme for 2024 is The Garden Of Time, which draws inspiration from the 1962 short story of the same name by English writer J.G. Ballard.

In essence, it is about the ephemeral nature of beauty – perhaps a weighty theme to press on the luminaries attending this year’s gala.

Co-host Zendaya dominated the green and cream carpet in her first appearance at the Met Gala since 2019.

The 27-year-old American star made a highly anticipated appearance early on wreathed in jewel-toned lame, organza and satin designed by John Galliano, with vines crawling up her duchess corset and arms – and what appeared to be a hummingbird nestled into the crook of her neck.

Hours later she made a surprise second appearance – this time in dramatic, Mexican Gothic-inspired black, her two outfits bookending the fashion parade and underscoring the transience of beauty.