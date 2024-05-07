Hummingbirds and hooves take over the red carpet at 2024 Met Gala

NEW YORK – From Bad Bunny’s Tudor-inspired hat and shoes resembling cloven hooves to the hummingbird perched delicately on Zendaya’s neck, the hosts set the tone at fashion’s biggest night: the annual Met Gala in New York, which took place on May 6.
Florals, animals and vintage couture abounded at the so-called Oscars of the East Coast, a mammoth fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.
The extravaganza’s theme for 2024 is The Garden Of Time, which draws inspiration from the 1962 short story of the same name by English writer J.G. Ballard.
In essence, it is about the ephemeral nature of beauty – perhaps a weighty theme to press on the luminaries attending this year’s gala.
Co-host Zendaya dominated the green and cream carpet in her first appearance at the Met Gala since 2019.
The 27-year-old American star made a highly anticipated appearance early on wreathed in jewel-toned lame, organza and satin designed by John Galliano, with vines crawling up her duchess corset and arms – and what appeared to be a hummingbird nestled into the crook of her neck.
Hours later she made a surprise second appearance – this time in dramatic, Mexican Gothic-inspired black, her two outfits bookending the fashion parade and underscoring the transience of beauty.
Most attendees chose to evoke awakenings and life – and perhaps defied the theme by demonstrating the immortality of fashion through the centuries, with many 17th- and 18th-century flourishes.
Some – such as American singer Lana del Rey – emphasised decay, with stark sculptural twigs rising from her gown to hold a veil of tulle like a canopy over her head.
South African singer Tyla’s strapless Balmain gown evoking the sands of time – right down to the hourglass purse – was sculpted so tightly to her body that she had to be carried up the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny evoked a kind of Tudor matador with a sweeping hat and a black bouquet, with the only pop of colour his bright red inseam and the patent shine of his cloven shoes.
American rapper Cardi B was resplendent in funereal black, with a train so expansive it required nine men to lift it up the stairs. “It’s a black rose,” she told journalists.
American singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, another Met Gala host, wore a beaded, see-through Schiaparelli gown and a butterfly-shaped necklace.
British singer Rita Ora arrived in strings of long, colourful beads that swung as she walked and revealed a skintight, nude-colored bodysuit underneath. She was accompanied by her husband, film director Taika Waititi.
American pop star Ariana Grande sparkled in an ivory gown with a mother-of-pearl bodice and posed with Cynthia Erivo, her English co-star in the upcoming film adaptation of Broadway musical Wicked. Erivo wore a two-piece black outfit covered in pink petals.
Among the men, American musician Lil Nas X donned an ivory suit and jacket with 56,000 hand-placed Swarovski crystals arranged in large, gleaming swaths.
Members of K-pop boy band Stray Kids also walked the carpet in matching suits.
Celebrity interpretation of Met Gala themes have been wide-ranging and often sparked social media debate, but the attendees appeared to shrug off the pressure.
“I don’t even think there’s pressure at all. I think it’s more of an opportunity,” American actor Colman Domingo, who sported a lily-coloured caped jacket and wide-leg trousers, told journalists.
The theme parallels the exhibit Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which focuses on the most fragile pieces of the Costume Institute’s vast collection.
The show, which will be on view for the public from May 10 through Sept 2, features clothing so delicate it cannot be displayed on mannequins.
The Costume Institute relies on the blockbuster Met Gala to fund its work, including exhibitions and acquisitions.
The gala was first held in 1948 and for decades was reserved for New York high society. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the high priestess of American fashion, took over the show in the 1990s, transforming the party into a catwalk for the rich and famous.
A ticket to the 2024 event cost a cool US$75,000 (S$101,000), with tables starting at US$350,000. The 2023 gala – which celebrated the late designer Karl Lagerfeld – raised nearly US$22 million, a record sum.
But what exactly goes on inside is an enduring mystery.
“Something mysterious, I’m sure, and unexpected,” American actor Jeff Goldblum told journalists on the red carpet, dressed as a count swathed in Tiffany jewels.
Guests are likely to peruse the exhibit, and stars such as Barbadian singer Rihanna – whose command of the red carpet is usually unparalleled, but who did not appear at the 2024 gala – have performed in the past.
The spectacle is social media catnip for celebrity watchers – and, like in 2023, both the gala and the exhibit are co-sponsored by TikTok.
The tech world joined luminaries of music, film, politics and sports on the carpet, with TikTok chief executive Chew Shou Zi, also an honorary co-chair, in attendance.
Outside the event, pro-Palestinian protesters on Madison Avenue tried to draw attention to the Gaza war. Police made some arrests to contain the protests, the New York Times reported. AFP, Reuters