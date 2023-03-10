Hong Kong singer Joey Yung’s first stop in Singapore was JJ Lin’s Miracle Coffee

SINGAPORE – The first thing Hong Kong singer Joey Yung did upon arriving in Singapore was head to Miracle Coffee, opened by home-grown singer JJ Lin.

Yung, 42, shared two photos at the Marina Bay Sands cafe on Instagram on Wednesday and wrote that she had been suffering badly from jet lag to the point of feeling faint, due to her recent travels from London and Paris.

“When I arrived in Singapore, the weather was sunny. The first thing I did was to visit JJ Lin’s cafe and enjoy a cup of coffee,” she wrote.

She will hold a concert on Friday night at Marina Bay Sands, performing her hit songs such as My Pride, Evade You and Grand Debut.

To be able to put on the best show, she had been trying hard to sleep more to overcome jet lag.

In recent months, her travels in Europe and northern America have been pretty eventful.

She showed up at Paris Fashion Week, which concluded on Tuesday, and attended K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Ontario concert and The Weeknd’s concert in Los Angeles. She also performed in cities such as Vancouver and Las Vegas.

However, she revealed to Hong Kong media outlet HK01 that she was robbed while in the United States.

She and her team had gone for food before taking a flight from an unnamed city, leaving their driver in the car with their luggage and her handbag.

While they were gone, someone smashed the window and took off with her handbag, though the driver managed to safeguard their luggage.

“My bag was new and was given to me by a good friend. I had my identity card and some cash in it,” she said. “Thankfully, I was carrying my passport with me and I could still board the plane to return to Hong Kong without my identity card, or it would have been terrible.”