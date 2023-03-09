Music Picks: Concerts by Bryan Adams, Joey Yung and F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers stars

Shooting Star Asia Tour In Singapore

The four lead actors from the popular Thai drama F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers (2021 to 2022) will be performing at a concert at The Star Theatre on Saturday. Bright Vachirawit, Win Metawin, Dew Jirawat and Nani Hirunkit will be singing soundtrack numbers from F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, such as Shooting Star and Who Am I.

The quartet gained immense popularity internationally through the series, and first held a sold-out concert in Bangkok in July 2022. Their Singapore show is part of their first Asia tour, which includes stops in Yokohama and Seoul.

Depending on the category of ticket purchased, ticket holders will be entitled to fan benefits such as a group photo with the actors, a signed poster and other goodies.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: Saturday, 8pm

Admission: $148 to $288 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and all SingPost outlets

Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts 2023