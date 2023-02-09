Singers Joey Yung and Richie Jen holding concerts in Singapore in March and April

SINGAPORE – Marina Bay Sands will play host to gigs by Hong Kong singer Joey Yung and Taiwanese singer Richie Jen in the coming months.

The two musicians are due to perform at the Sands Grand Ballroom on March 10 and April 15 respectively.

Yung’s concert will feature a mixture of popular classics and new music, including ballads such as Disheartened and My Pride.

The 42-year-old singer has been a mainstay in the Cantopop scene since the early 2000s, and she also has more than half a dozen Mandarin studio albums under her belt.

Likewise, fans can expect to hear Jen, 56, take them through hit songs past and present, such as Too Softhearted and Treat Me Well, during the Singapore stop of his Asia tour.

The singer-actor was recently seen in popular Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire, as well as the film Man On The Edge (2022) with actors Simon Yam and Patrick Tam.

Sands Live: Joey Yung Love In Marina Bay Sands



Where: Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: March 10, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $388, book at https://str.sg/wttG

Richie Jen’s Miss You Live Concert

