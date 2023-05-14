Hong Kong actress Catherine Hung and Chinese actor Andy Zhang call off divorce

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actress Catherine Hung and Chinese actor Andy Zhang Danfeng have called off their divorce.

She had announced on May 1 on Chinese social media platform Weibo that they were “no longer husband and wife”, which he appeared to confirm in another post. These posts have since been removed.

They have been married for 14 years and have a nine-year-old daughter. However, their marriage has been plagued by allegations that Zhang was having an affair with his former manager Bi Ying.

The couple have now made an about-turn and seem committed to making things work.

On Saturday morning, the couple released a letter, in which they apologised four times for their previous comments.

The letter was first posted on Hung’s page at 9.05am and then shared on Zhang’s page five minutes later.

In the statement, Hung, 52, said their previous comments were caused by conflicts regarding housework. “For this, we feel deeply guilty and sorry.”

She acknowledged that their actions were immature and irresponsible, and that their remarks did not solve the problem.

She wrote: “We realise that our private issues had an adverse impact through a public platform. So I would like to express my sincere apologies, and thank everyone for their forbearance.”

Hung added that all couples quarrel over trivial matters in life. But she qualified that their conflicts have never been about the alleged infidelity.

She continued that after some introspection in recent days, she and Zhang have decided to work hard at learning how to manage a marriage and deal with friction. “We hope to bring a more positive energy to society and the public with practical actions and our own efforts.”

When Zhang, 42, shared the statement on Weibo, he added: “Really sorry, hope we can seek everyone’s understanding.”

Hung, a former TVB actress, acted in drama series such as The Chord To Victory (1993) and When A Man Loves A Woman (1995). She has a son, 22, from a previous relationship with Hong Kong singer-actor Max Mok, who is now 60.

Zhang, who was born in the Chinese city of Harbin, rose to fame when he appeared in the Chinese drama series New My Fair Princess (2011).