Actress Catherine Hung says she is divorcing actor Andy Zhang after 14 years of marriage

BEIJING – Hong Kong actress Catherine Hung has announced her divorce from Chinese actor Andy Zhang Danfeng after 14 years of marriage.

Hung, 52, made the unexpected announcement on Chinese social media platform Weibo at about 3am on Monday.

Tagging Zhang in the post, she wrote: “Zhang Danfeng and I are no longer husband and wife.”

Zhang, 42, wrote a post on Weibo at about 4.30am, tagging Hung: “Yes, no more.”

Their posts trended on Weibo, with more than 25,000 comments on Hung’s post and more than 29,000 comments on Zhang’s as of Monday afternoon.

The couple wed in 2009 and have a nine-year-old daughter. The actress also has a 22-year-old son from a previous relationship with Hong Kong singer-actor Max Mok, now 60.

Hung and Zhang have been plagued by rumours that their marriage was on the rocks, since Zhang was accused of having an affair with his female manager Bi Ying in July 2018.

He denied the allegation through his agency, with Hung expressing support for him at that time.

The rumour emerged again in April 2019, after Zhang and Bi were spotted together at a hotel at night by the media. Hung deleted her photos with Zhang after that allegation. But he denied the allegation in May 2019 and said Bi had resigned.

Hung and Zhang were seen together on Jan 1, 2023, when they attended the Silk Road International Film Festival in Xi’an.

Adding intrigue to the saga on Monday, Bi posted on Weibo at about 6am, tagging both Hung and Zhang in her post.

She wrote: “My two seniors, you may quarrel, but please do not treat divorce as a joke. I do not know how to explain this development.”