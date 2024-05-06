Heavenly King Andy Lau to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in October

SINGAPORE – Hong Kong singer-actor Andy Lau will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in October.

At around noon on May 6, Hong Kong production company Focus Entertainment posted on Facebook that the Heavenly King’s Today... Is The Day tour will be making a stop in the Lion City. Focus Entertainment is under Focus Group Holdings, which was formed by Lau in 2003.

Within 20 minutes, local concert promoter Unusual Entertainment shared the post on its Facebook page with the caption: “Coming to you soon!!” Unusual’s post was also “liked” by the Facebook page of ticketing platform Ticketmaster Singapore.

It is not known how many shows Lau will stage here.

The 62-year-old last performed in Singapore in 2019 for his My Love world tour, also at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. He staged four concerts on a grand four-sided stage where he sang songs such as Kiss Me Again (1991) and I Hate Myself For Loving You (1989).

His latest tour was announced in late April, and 11 stops have been confirmed so far.

The tour is slated to start in July 2024 in Shanghai, before travelling to Guangzhou, Beijing, Nanjing, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Chongqing and Shenzhen. There are also shows slated for Macau in October and Hong Kong at year-end.

Since Lau’s last performance here, he has released the Cantonese album Performing And Singing (2020), with tracks such as Continue To Be Beautiful. He recently starred in the Hong Kong crime movie The Goldfinger (2023) and Chinese satirical comedy film The Movie Emperor (2023).