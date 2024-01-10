Why Hong Kong star Andy Lau keeps his tween daughter away from the Internet

SINGAPORE – Teens and tweens may be doing dance challenges and watching make-up tutorials on TikTok and Instagram, but Andy Lau’s daughter Hanna, who turns 12 in 2024, is not among them.

The 62-year-old Hong Kong movie star says he keeps his only child away from the Internet. He plays a drug kingpin who plies his wares on the Dark Web in the crime movie I Did It My Way, which opens on Jan 11.

Hanna is Lau’s daughter with his Malaysian wife Carol Chu, 57.

In a Zoom call with local media to promote the movie, Lau says in Mandarin: “I try to keep her away from the Internet. I’m pretty strict. Aside from the websites and apps she needs to download for school, I don’t let her use the Internet much.”

He adds: “The Internet is something so out of my control. If she really wants to surf the Web, I can do it with her.”

Lau’s wariness of the online world is one of the reasons the veteran actor made I Did It My Way. He is both leading man and executive producer.

Movies should have a sense of purpose, he says.

“Things progress so rapidly online, like artificial intelligence – it’s almost unfathomable to me.

“Technological advancements are perhaps good, but there are cons too, misinformation and so on that can be hard to balance with the good. That’s what I’m hoping to tell audiences through this film.”