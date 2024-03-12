Sentosa’s Sensoryscape to enhance connectivity, increase capacity as visitor numbers hit 15m in 2023

SINGAPORE – Sentosa’s new Sensoryscape walkway is not only an artery connecting the north of the island to the south, but it is also aimed at getting more people to come to – and stay – on the island.

As the island’s visitor numbers rose over the years, its management found that the infrastructure could not accommodate the larger crowds.

“When visitor numbers went up, we found that capacity could not cope...so we wanted (the Sensoryscape) to be a passageway to enhance connectivity and capacity for people to move around the island,” said Ms Thien Kwee Eng, chief executive of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), speaking to The Straits Times.

The 350m-long thoroughfare, lined with towering sensory gardens combining nature, technology and architecture, is an experiential attraction that officially opens on March 14. Spanning 30,000 sq m, it links Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) to the beaches in the south of the island.

Before the Sensoryscape, the main ways to traverse the island along the north-south spine included riding the Sentosa Express monorail or shuttle buses.

The north-south spine of the island originally comprised features such as the Sentosa Ferry Terminal and the Sentosa Musical Fountain, which were both located where RWS is currently situated. Attractions along the way included a 37m-tall Sentosa Merlion, which was closed in October 2019 after 24 years, and subsequently demolished.

When the Merlion was constructed in 1995, visitor numbers to the island were between four and six million annually. It grew to an annual average of 19 million before Covid-19.

Visitor numbers are inching back towards pre-Covid figures, with 15 million visitors in 2023. This is almost 25 per cent higher than the 2022 figure.

“We are very encouraged because it puts us at 75 per cent of pre-pandemic numbers,” said Ms Thien, who added that the trajectory of recovery is mirroring that of national tourism numbers.

Singapore’s international visitor arrivals in 2023 reached 13.6 million, according to statistics from the Singapore Tourism Board. This is 71 per cent of 2019 visitor arrivals.

Of the 15 million visitors to the island, 6.2 million were locals. Ms Thien noted that this was 30 per cent higher than pre-Covid figures.

“We are very encouraged by the results...we are optimistic about recovery and we are very heartened by how locals have embraced and keep coming back to Sentosa,” she said.