Naruto: The Gallery to make global debut at Universal Studios Singapore in end-March

SINGAPORE – An exhibition celebrating beloved ninja anime Naruto will be making its global debut in Universal Studios Singapore (USS) from March 28 to June 30.

Naruto is one of the best-selling manga series of all time, with 250 million copies in circulation across the globe. In December 2022, the anime television series, based on the manga, celebrated its 20th anniversary in Japan with the Naruto: The Gallery exhibition, which then toured various Japanese prefectures in 2023.

Access to the exhibition in Singapore, which will be open daily from 11am to 6pm, is included with regular admission to USS. Tickets are $83 for adults and $62 for children.