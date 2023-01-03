Gwyneth Paltrow says she is too old to make New Year resolutions and has nothing left to quit

LOS ANGELES – Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who is known for being health-conscious, has no vices left to quit.

The 50-year-old is also the founder of wellness and lifestyle brand Goop, which has been criticised for promoting pseudoscience and alternative wellness regimens.

In its latest newsletter, Paltrow opened up about her thoughts on New Year resolutions.

“I’m not a big resolutions person because I think it sets us up to fail. I try to set broader goals and work toward them all year,” she said.

“I think about the little incremental changes I can make as opposed to some big sweeping thing.”

She added: “Also, I’m so old now and have been doing this for so long that I kind of have nothing left to quit.”

However, she revealed that she was considering an intensive detox to kick off the new year, which will involve up to 28 days of hands-on treatment for four hours daily, along with a rigid diet and detoxifying teas.

The Oscar winner for Shakespeare In Love (1998) also shared the biggest lesson she learnt in 2022 – learning to let go when her oldest child, Apple Martin, 18, left for college.

She and ex-husband Chris Martin, 45, frontman of British rock band Coldplay, also have a son, Moses Martin, 16. She is married to director-producer Brad Falchuk, 51.

“As a parent, you are so entwined with your child. When they’re a toddler, you are their sun and moon – and they’re yours. And then when they leave the house, you’re confronted with these new ideas of life’s progressions and chapters,” she said.

She added: “The way that I got through the grief of that was a continuous letting go – letting go of control, ideas, perceptions, what I hope for her.”

“When they’re little, you get a lot – a lot of hugs and they sleep in bed with you when they have a nightmare. When they’re adults, you have to retreat back to just giving sun. I had to embody that and I really had to let go.”