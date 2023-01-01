23 pieces of unasked-for advice for the new year

Good morning, it’s 2023. Are you awake, hungover or dreaming of what you might be this year? The writer Kazuo Ishiguro wanted to be a rock star. Imagine. Exercise is overrated and lie in bed if you wish for a while. It’s where Mark Twain wrote, that brilliant supine sage.

If you go to Kinokuniya this afternoon, walk down an aisle you haven’t before. Just for 10 minutes, flirt with the different. Gardening might be too much, so pick at philosophy. If you have 15 minutes free, call a friend you lost somewhere down the winding avenue of life. Restoring something is a fine way to start a year. Janus, after whom January was named, is among other things the god of endings but also of beginnings.