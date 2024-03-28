Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire told from the monsters’ perspectives, says director

LOS ANGELES – This is a big year for Godzilla.

The billion-dollar monster-movie franchise, which began with the 1954 Japanese film Godzilla, will turn 70 in October.

Its 37th film – the Japanese-language Godzilla Minus One (2023) – just won Best Visual Effects at the Oscars earlier in March.

And movie No. 38 – the newest Hollywood addition to the franchise – will see the fictional creature team up with another famous giant monster: the ape-like beast known as Kong.

Now showing in Singapore cinemas, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire is a sequel to 2021’s Godzilla Vs Kong, which saw the two titans clash.

But this time, the two unite in an epic battle against an even bigger threat to themselves as well as humanity.

Godzilla Vs Kong director Adam Wingard and cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle all return for the new film.

Hall reprises her role as a scientist who is an expert on Kong; Hottle is her daughter; and Henry, a monster fanboy and conspiracy theorist.

They were joined by new castmate Dan Stevens, who plays a veterinarian studying these giant creatures, at the Los Angeles premiere earlier this week.

Wingard describes Godzilla X Kong, which cost US$135 million (S$182 million) to produce, as “a crazy monster movie” and a labour of love.

“I can’t believe we’re here. It takes so long to make these movies,” says the 41-year-old American director, who started filming in 2022.