Along with his famed atomic breath, one of Godzilla’s powers is the ability to regenerate. The long-running movie series can revive itself, too.

The latest entry, Godzilla Minus One, is meeting with unprecedented critical acclaim. Hailed as among the best of a nearly seven-decade history, the 30th Japanese-made movie in the series holds a near-perfect 98 per cent rating on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.