Godzilla spin-off series Monarch not just about monsters but family trauma

NEW YORK – Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters takes place after the events of the 2014 movie Godzilla, which culminated in an epic battle between the titular sea monster and two other ancient behemoths.

Debuting on Apple TV+ on Friday, the series follows a young woman named Cate (Anna Sawai) – who survived Godzilla’s attack on San Francisco in that film – and her brother Kentaro (Ren Watabe) as they set out to learn more about their late father.

They discover his hidden connection to Monarch, a secretive agency tasked with studying and monitoring these massive creatures, and this leads them to a soldier named Lee Shaw, who has a long history with the organisation.

Lee is played by two actors over the span of five decades: Kurt Russell, the 72-year-old American star who was most recently seen in the Fast & Furious film franchise (2015 to 2021) and superhero film Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), and his 37-year-old son Wyatt Russell, who appeared in the superhero series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier (2021).

Speaking at an event in New York earlier in 2023, Monarch showrunner Chris Black and fellow executive producer Matt Fraction, with whom he co-developed it, discussed this multi-generational casting coup and the key role it plays in the story.

Says Black: “We said early on that we couldn’t make a show that’s just about monsters. It had to be a show about people that happen to live in a world where monsters are real.

“So the focus was always on the human story we wanted to tell.”

The American writer and producer, who has worked on series such as Severance (2022 to present), adds: “It’s about a multi-generational family saga – and we were lucky enough to get Kurt and Wyatt to come in and play a character that spans the generations and links those two stories together.”

The Russells had turned down paired roles before, Black reveals.