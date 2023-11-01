Binge-worthy: Gen V has teen superheroes fighting the grown-ups seeking to control them

Gen V (R21)

Prime Video

4 stars

Does anyone remember Heroes? The American drama (2006 to 2010) about average folks who discover they possess superpowers debuted to instant acclaim and popularity, before its quality fell off a cliff in its second season.

From there, the series sputtered on until it was cancelled after its fourth season.

When The Boys premiered on Prime Video in 2019, the show held the same excitement for this reviewer as the first season of Heroes.

Like Heroes’ first season, The Boys is a superhero show with visual flair, great dialogue and character-driven stories packed with surprises.

Luckily, it has managed to maintain its standards after three seasons.

In September, The Boys’ spin-off, Gen V, was introduced. Seven episodes in, the show – set in Godolkin University, an institution for teens with superpowers – has proven to be just as engrossing as its parent series.

1. Dirty fun

The pedigree of The Boys indicated that it would push the boundaries of good taste.

It is based on the comic book series of the same name co-created by Garth Ennis, the Northern Irish-American writer known for penning cynical, high-violence stories aimed at older readers, such as supernatural fantasy Preacher (which was also made into a series that ran from 2016 to 2019).

Gen V shares The Boys’ penchant for gross-out gags.

It anticipates the schoolyard question – “If this superhero can do this with his body to fight the bad guys, what else can he do with it in his private time?” – and answers it with scenarios that include dorm parties and stunts performed for social media clicks.

The set-ups are often breathtakingly clever and, of course, gleefully juvenile. The show has thoroughly earned its R21 classification.