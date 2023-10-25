Apple raises price of TV+ subscription to $13.70 per month; fees of other services also up

CUPERTINO, California – Apple raised the prices of its Apple TV+, Arcade gaming and News+ subscription services on Wednesday, in a move that could generate more revenue for its increasingly key services division.

The company increased the cost of TV+ to US$9.99 (S$13.70) from US$6.99, Arcade to US$6.99 from US$4.99 and News to US$12.99 from US$9.99 a month.

The TV+ price increase is the second in its history. It was originally priced at US$4.99 when it launched in 2019. The annual price of TV+ is moving to US$99 from US$69.

The price increases also mean that the company’s Apple One services bundles are going up in cost each month.

The basic plan, which includes Music, TV+, Arcade and 50 gigabytes of iCloud storage is now US$19.95, up from US$16.95.

The Family plan went up by US$3 to US$25.95 and a Premier plan that adds News+ and Fitness+ is now US$37.95, up from US$32.95.

“Since launching four years ago, Apple TV+ has made history for streaming services by crossing major milestones in a short span of time, thanks to its extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries and kids and family entertainment,” Apple said.

The changes also come as Netflix and others have raised prices for their subscription services.

Over the past several months, Apple TV+ has expanded its content selection and has seen its original movies and TV shows garner increasing acclaim from critics.

The company has also expanded its selection of games in Apple Arcade.

Apple is also raising prices in international markets. The company raised the price of Apple Music from US$9.99 to US$10.99 in 2022. BLOOMBERG