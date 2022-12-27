Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young signs contract with same agency as Rain, Jackson Wang

SEOUL – K-pop singer and actress Tiffany Young has signed an exclusive contract with management agency Sublime.

“We signed an exclusive contract with Tiffany Young who has an irreplaceable identity. We plan to fully support her in expanding her capabilities in diverse sectors and also in her overseas career-related activities,” Sublime said on Monday.

A number of renowned actors, actresses and singers, including Song Kang-ho, Rain and Jackson Wang, are part of this agency.

Young’s contract in South Korea comes five years after she ended her ties with SM Entertainment.

The 33-year-old, who was born and raised in California, made her debut as Tiffany of the popular K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation in 2007, but moved back to the United States in 2018 to begin a new chapter of her career under her new stage name, Tiffany Young.

She soon signed under Paradigm Talent Agency, a major entertainment agency based in the US, taking a step forward in her solo career.

In June 2018, she dropped her first solo single Over My Skin and, since then, continued to release more solo singles such as Peppermint, Born Again, Lips On Lips and Magnetic Moon. She also expanded her portfolio last year by playing the role of Roxy in the musical Chicago.

In August, she made her long-awaited comeback with Girls’ Generation to mark their 15th anniversary with a new album, Forever 1. The band had not been active since the departure of some members from SM Entertainment.

Most recently, Young starred in K-drama Reborn Rich as Rachel, opposite actor Song Joong-ki. She is also scheduled to take part in a global K-pop idol survival programme, Peak Time, as a judge. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK