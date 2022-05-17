Girls' Generation to make full-group comeback in August after five years

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - K-pop girl band Girls' Generation are making a long-awaited comeback in August in celebration of their 15th anniversary.

The band's agency SM Entertainment confirmed on Tuesday (May 17) that they will release a new album in August.

The band plan to appear on various television programmes to celebrate the 15th anniversary album as well as launch a new reality show. SM Entertainment said it would provide more details of the comeback later.

Girls' Generation, which made their debut in August 2007 with the iconic single Into The New World, is considered a juggernaut among K-pop idol groups.

At a time when K-pop has yet to become popular worldwide, the group won the hearts of international fans through chart-topping albums and a series of hits like Gee (2009), Genie (2009) and Lion Heart (2015).

Gee still stands strong as a bright love song today after 13 years.

The group also paved the way for the K-pop frenzy around the globe and contributed to the boom of the genre by going on world tours and American talk shows.

The band also became the second female K-pop act to host a concert at Tokyo Dome, following girl group Kara.

The upcoming album will mark Girls' Generation's full return as an eight-piece act in nearly five years since it last dropped its sixth LP, Holiday Night, in August 2017. The band have not been active as a group after the departures of Sooyoung, Seohyun and Tiffany in 2017.

The other five bandmates - Yoona, Taeyeon, Yuri, Sunny and Hyoyeon - have renewed their contracts with the agency and continued their careers as Girls' Generation-Oh!GG, the band's second sub-unit.