K-pop boy band BigBang’s Taeyang and Daesung leave YG Entertainment

SEOUL – Two more members of BigBang are leaving their long-time management agency, YG Entertainment.

News first broke on Monday that Taeyang, 34, was joining a new agency, The Black Label, after 16 years with YG Entertainment.

“We are sincerely pleased to deliver the news that Taeyang is making a fresh start,” said YG Entertainment in a statement. It added that he was still a part of the boy band and hinted at upcoming group activities.

The agency initially stated that it was discussing the contract renewals of his bandmates G-Dragon, 34, and Daesung, 33. The fourth member, T.O.P, 35, had left YG Entertainment earlier this year.

However, contract negotiations appeared to fall through later on Monday for Daesung, who also decided to end his contract.

YG Entertainment said in a statement: “The fact that Daesung is a BigBang member has not changed. We support Daesung’s choice and new start, and we are always open to cooperating with him.”

Making their debut in 2006, BigBang was one of the most influential K-pop exports back in the day.

A fifth member, Seungri, 32, left the band in March 2019 after a scandal involving drugs and prostitution at a famous Seoul nightclub, Burning Sun, and was later sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The quartet released a hit single, Still Life, in April after a four-year hiatus, much to the delight of fans.

As for G-Dragon, the last remaining member with YG Entertainment, he is reportedly still in contract negotiations with the agency.