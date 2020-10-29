Former Taiwanese boyband F4 will be back together after seven years

F4 are back together after seven years.

The former Taiwanese boyband, comprising Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, Ken Chu and Van Ness Wu, last performed together at Jiangsu Television's Spring Festival Gala in January 2013.

The Chinese television station announced earlier this week that they would be performing together on the show One Thousand And One Nights, which would air on Friday (Oct 30).

The station also released a trailer showing the four stars promoting the show separately.

While fans of F4 were excited about the news of the reunion, they reacted differently to their idols' latest appearance.

Many said Yan, 43, and Chou, 39, were as handsome in the latest video, while Wu, 42, still looked stylish.

However, they said that Chu, 41, appeared to have gained weight, noting that his face has grown rounder.

F4 shot to stardom overnight in the popular 2001 idol drama, Meteor Garden, an adaptation of the Japanese girl's comic Boys Over Flowers.

The show led to a sequel in 2002 and also subsequent TV adaptations in Japan and South Korea and a remake in China.

The show's theme song Meteor Rain also became famous and led to F4-mania in Asia. The four have gone their separate ways since 2009.