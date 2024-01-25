Film Picks: Score: A Film Music Documentary, Only The River Flows and Johnny Keep Walking!

Score: A Film Music Documentary (PG13)



94 minutes, limited screenings at The Projector

This 2016 documentary features interviews with more than 50 composers, including Heitor Pereira (Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, 2022), Hans Zimmer (Dune, 2021, for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Original Score), Danny Elfman (Edward Scissorhands, 1990) and directors such as James Cameron and Steven Spielberg.

In addition to interviews covering different aspects of creating music for films, the documentary features behind-the-scenes footage, showing composers working with orchestras and directors.

The screening of the film is a collaboration between The Projector and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, which is presenting E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial – Film with Live Orchestra.

Held at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Jan 26 and 27, the screening of Spielberg’s beloved 1982 adventure will take place with the orchestra performing the Oscar-winning score by John Williams. Tickets from $20 are available at www.sso.org.sg