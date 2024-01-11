Film picks: The Persian Version, The Holdovers and Abang Adik

Patriarch Ali Reza (Bijan Daneshmand) is ill and the clan is summoned. Film-maker Leila (Layla Mohammadi) is the daughter trying to set boundaries with her immigrant parents, especially her mother Shireen (Niousha Noor). But Leila has a problem that threatens to strain family ties to the breaking point.

Iranian-American film-maker Maryam Keshavarz had this film debut at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it picked up the Audience Award in the US Dramatic Competition section.

New York Magazine says The Persian Version is an “affecting and painful story about what womanhood demands and imagines”.

Where: Cineleisure, Levels 5 and 6, 8 Grange Road; and Golden Mile Tower, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Somerset (Cineleisure)/Nicoll Highway (Golden Mile)

When: Various times

Admission: $10.50 for standard weekday tickets, $15 for standard weekend tickets

Info: str.sg/aRZ4

The Holdovers (NC16)



133 minutes, now showing at The Projector

4 stars

It is the 1970s and American actor Paul Giamatti is Paul Hunham, a grinchy professor tasked with staying on at a New England boarding school over Christmas to mind a bright but troublesome student Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa).