Film and TV picks: Yorgos Lanthimos showcase, No Hard Feelings and Death’s Game

Freaks & Geeks: A Yorgos Lanthimos showcase at The Projector

Celebrate the weird with indie cinema The Projector and welcome the new year with the acclaimed and star-studded films of Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos.

To accompany the auteur’s latest film Poor Things’ release, the cinema has curated four of his movies for limited screenings.

Black comedy Poor Things (2023, R21, 141 minutes), which won the Golden Lion at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in 2023, is set in Victorian London and follows Bella (Emma Stone) – a young woman resurrected by unorthodox scientist Dr Baxter (Willem Dafoe) – who has an adult’s body but the brain of an infant.

Aside from his splashy new work, Lanthimos’ earlier films will also be screened. This includes the period movie The Favourite (2018, R21, 120 minutes) about the sickly and volatile Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) and the two women – Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) and her cousin Abigail (Stone) – competing for her favour. The movie won Colman the Oscar for Best Actress in 2019.

Irish actor Colin Farrell and Australian actress Nicole Kidman play a couple in psychological thriller The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (2017, M18, 120 minutes), about a family that takes in a fatherless 16-year-old boy.

Farrell is also the lead in The Lobster (2015, M18, 118 minutes), an absurdist black comedy about a single man who has 45 days to find a romantic partner, or he will be transformed into an animal.

Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road; and Golden Village x The Projector at Cineleisure, 8 Grange Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender; and Somerset/Orchard

When: Till Jan 30, various times

Admission: $15 for a standard ticket

Info: theprojector.sg/themes/freaks-n-greeks

