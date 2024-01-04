Film and TV picks: Yorgos Lanthimos showcase, No Hard Feelings and Death’s Game

Freaks & Geeks: A Yorgos Lanthimos showcase at The Projector
Celebrate the weird with indie cinema The Projector and welcome the new year with the acclaimed and star-studded films of Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos.
To accompany the auteur’s latest film Poor Things’ release, the cinema has curated four of his movies for limited screenings.
Black comedy Poor Things (2023, R21, 141 minutes), which won the Golden Lion at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in 2023, is set in Victorian London and follows Bella (Emma Stone) – a young woman resurrected by unorthodox scientist Dr Baxter (Willem Dafoe) – who has an adult’s body but the brain of an infant.
Aside from his splashy new work, Lanthimos’ earlier films will also be screened. This includes the period movie The Favourite (2018, R21, 120 minutes) about the sickly and volatile Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) and the two women – Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) and her cousin Abigail (Stone) – competing for her favour. The movie won Colman the Oscar for Best Actress in 2019.
Irish actor Colin Farrell and Australian actress Nicole Kidman play a couple in psychological thriller The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (2017, M18, 120 minutes), about a family that takes in a fatherless 16-year-old boy.
Farrell is also the lead in The Lobster (2015, M18, 118 minutes), an absurdist black comedy about a single man who has 45 days to find a romantic partner, or he will be transformed into an animal.
Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road; and Golden Village x The Projector at Cineleisure, 8 Grange Road
MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender; and Somerset/Orchard
When: Till Jan 30, various times
Admission: $15 for a standard ticket
Info: theprojector.sg/themes/freaks-n-greeks
No Hard Feelings
Premieres on Jan 8 on Netflix
Missed this Jennifer Lawrence-led romantic comedy when it screened in theatres in 2023? No hard feelings, since the movie will soon be arriving on Netflix.
The Oscar-winning American actress stars as a down-on-her-luck 32-year-old Uber driver, who answers an ad by a wealthy couple who are looking for a woman to romance and date their socially awkward virgin son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) before he heads to college.
For her performance in the film, Lawrence earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical at the upcoming 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Death’s Game
Part 1 available on Prime Video and Part 2 premieres on Jan 5
In the K-drama Death’s Game, hell is living life 12 times over. The fantasy K-drama dropped the first half of its eight episodes on Dec 15 and is among the top 10 most watched series on the platform in Singapore. The next half of the episodes are set to premiere on Jan 5.
The series follows a dejected man Choi Yi-jae (Seo In-guk) who decides to kill himself after failing to find a job for many years. Instead of dying, he finds himself suffering the wrath of Death (Park So-dam), who punishes him to live through 12 reincarnations for daring to seek her out before his time.
But if Yi-jae can escape death in any of these reincarnations, he gets to live the remainder of his life in that body. Through living and dying in these various bodies, Yi-jae discovers that these seemingly separate lives are mysteriously linked.