Film picks: Rodeo, My Beautiful Laundrette, We Are Family

Now viewed as one of the most significant British films of the 20th century, this 1985 drama-comedy was also the work that pushed the careers of actor Daniel Day-Lewis, director Stephen Frears and screenwriter Hanif Kureishi into overdrive.

Set in 1980s London, it follows British-Pakistani man Omar Ali (Gordon Warnecke) as he cares for his alcoholic father, while trying to make a success of a laundrette given to him to manage by a prosperous uncle.

An encounter with racist thugs leads him to discover that among them is childhood friend Johnny (Day-Lewis). They reunite and, together, they try to improve the laundrette and soon develop feelings for each other. They have to deal with the fallout of their relationship in Omar’s community, as well as Johnny’s past links with white supremacist gangs.

Kureishi’s writing earned nominations at the Academy Awards and Bafta Film Awards, while Day-Lewis won the Best Supporting Actor prize from the US National Board Of Review of Motion Pictures.

The film is being screened as part of the ArtScience Cinema’s Notes On Tenderness Film Programme, created for the extended Valentine’s season.

Where: ArtScience Cinema, level 4, ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: March 31, 2pm

Admission: $12 for standard ticket price

Info: str.sg/k5Sa

